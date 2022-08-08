Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta park shooting: Image released of young man with gun fleeing ball game

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released the image of a young man seen holding a gun, who investigators said is responsible in a shooting at a park on Sunday that two killed and injured four others.

Investigators said the image was captured at Rosa Burbey Park on Windsor Street just moments after an argument over a softball game led to an exchange of gunfire. Police would like to know the identity of the young man seen running from the scene.

6-YEAR-OLD GIRL AMONG 4 WOUNDED, 2 DEAD AT BALL GAME

2 killed, 4 wounded during Atlanta park shooting

Six people were shot and two were killed after someone opened fire during a softball game at Rosa Burney Park in southwest Atlanta on Sunday night. Among the victims were April Sparks, a mother of three, and a 6-year-old girl named Serenity. That young girl should have started Kindergarten this week, but instead, underwent a marathon surgery to repair the damage from nine bullet wounds.

The gunfire killed a 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old mother of three in front of her children, police said. Bullets also critically injured a 6-year-old girl who had to undergo a marathon surgery to try to repair the damage.

Investigators said a heated game boiled over, erupting in gunfire. Police said the young man was one of the gunmen responsible.

Anyone who recognizes the young man or has any information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).