Atlanta park shooting: Image released of young man with gun fleeing ball game

article

Atlanta police have released the image of a young man seen holding a gun, who investigators said is responsible in a shooting at a park on Sunday that two killed and injured four others.

Investigators said the image was captured at Rosa Burbey Park on Windsor Street just moments after an argument over a softball game led to an exchange of gunfire. Police would like to know the identity of the young man seen running from the scene.

6-YEAR-OLD GIRL AMONG 4 WOUNDED, 2 DEAD AT BALL GAME

The gunfire killed a 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old mother of three in front of her children, police said. Bullets also critically injured a 6-year-old girl who had to undergo a marathon surgery to try to repair the damage.

Investigators said a heated game boiled over, erupting in gunfire. Police said the young man was one of the gunmen responsible.

Anyone who recognizes the young man or has any information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).