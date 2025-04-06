Double shooting reported in Bankhead

A portion of the 500 block of Paines Avenue NW in the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta has been taped off due to a double shooting, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police confirmed two men had been shot in the area at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

They both appeared to be alert, conscious and breathing after the incident.

What we don't know:

Neither person involved has been identified.

It's not clear if both are victims, or whether this was the case of a shootout.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information.

