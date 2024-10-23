Cardi B pulls out of ONE MusicFest

Cardi B has announced that she will not be making an appearance at one of Atlanta's biggest festivals, ONE MusicFest.

The rapper took to X Wednesday afternoon to tell fans that she was in the hospital recovering from an emergency.

"It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there," she tweeted. "Thank you for understanding and I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry. Love yall."

She did not specify what the medical emergency was.

Cardi B was one of the main headliners for opening night. Many fans were excited to see her perform after giving birth to her third child with Atlanta rapper Offset last month.

Fans can still attend this weekend to see Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Fantasia and more.