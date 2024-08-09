Cardi B, Gunna will headline ONE Musicfest in Atlanta in October

article

ONE Musicfest, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, has announced its lineup for the two-day festival Oct. 26 and 27 in Piedmont Park.

This year's headliners are Cardi B, Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monet, and Earth, Wine & Fire.

Other headliners include Sexyy Redd, Glorilla, Keyshia Cole, TI, Dru Hill, Method Man, Redman, Fat Jo, Fridayy, Youngbloodz, Travis Porter, Crime Mob, Young Dro, Will Traxx, Saucy Santana and more.

The two-day festival, which began in 2020, attracts more than 50,000 attendees each year. Last year's headliners included Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and Janet Jackson.

Before last year, the festival was held at Central Park and Centennial Olympic Park.

The two-day general admission ticket is priced at $219 plus. The general admission plus ticket is priced at $399 plus. VIP tickets are $525, platinum tickets are priced at $1,425, and titanium tickets are $5,500. Click here to buy tickets.