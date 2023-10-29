Photos: ONE Music Fest celebrates 50 years of hip-hop in Atlanta

Image 1 of 12 ▼ A general view of the 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Thousands of people ascending on Piedmont Park in Atlanta this weekend for the ONE Music Fest.

The weather was gorgeous and near-perfect for attendees who came to see acts like Lil’ Kim, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Megan Thee Stallion and Janet Jackson on day one.

The next day proved just as incredible with acts like Tems and Kendrick Lamar

Concert-goers say feel good events like this are needed in the community.

The festival is also paying tribute through the weekend to hip-hop as the genre celebrates 50 years.

Hip-hop has played a pivotal role in Atlanta’s culture in the past five decades, with multiple international stars calling the area home.