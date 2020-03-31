Atlanta nurse returns from Japan to help in coronavirus fight

Brianna Alvarez and her husband JT Masci were living their dream, teaching English together at a school in Nagoya, Japan.

They had arrived in September of 2019, hoping to stay about 18 months.

SEE ALSO: Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories to kids in new weekly series

But four months into their adventure, a new virus began circulating.

“The first signal that we needed to go back was when our company started slowing down the number of classes we were teaching," Alvarez says.

Because a strange new virus was making people sick.

“It was looking more and more like people were afraid. Every day, I was having 5 conversations, where people were saying this is looking really bad, this is looking really scary. And a lot of my students knew I was a nurse, so they’d ask me for my advice, right?”

Advertisement

That’s when the 28-year old pediatric surgical nurse realized they needed to go home.

SEE ALSO: Brookhaven couple cancels wedding, donates flowers to cheer people up

So, she called her old boss at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, where she had worked for 3 years before her trip to Japan.

"I just asked her, 'Hey, do you guys have any availability; I’d like to come back and help,'" Alvarez says. " She got back to me, that, yes, of course (I could come back)."

SEE ALSO: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta patient tests positive for COVID-19

They made it home just before flights to and from Asia began to shut down.

After getting medical cleared, Alvarez was back in the OR, excited to be with her team.

"At the same time, it’s a little scary, right, because we are on the front lines," she says. "It almost feels like the calm before the storm for us. “

SEE ALSO: Help CHOA patients smile by sending silly videos

Children don’t seem to be hit as hard by COVID-19, but viruses are notoriously unpredictable.

So, Alvarez says Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is ramping up its precautions, bracing for what could be ahead.

“Patients that have any sort of flu-like symptoms, we gown up like crazy," she says. "We’ve got the protective gowns, N95 masks, eye-shields, the whole nine yards. So, right now it feels like we’re sort of warming up for what is coming.”

SEE ALSO: How would overwhelmed hospitals decide who to treat first?

Alvarez admits she’s nervous, as the number of Georgians infected by the virus grows.

But, she’s also certain, she’s exactly where she needs to be.

"I’m just sort of waiting and seeing, trying to stay strong and take care of myself, so I can take care of other people," she says.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.