Help CHOA patients smile by sending silly videos

If you're running out of things for your kids to do while spending extra time at home during the coronavirus outbreak, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has a great idea!

CHOA is asking families to submit 8-second videos of their children doing something silly that is sure to bring laughs. Anything from knock-knock jokes to dances.

The silly submissions will be used in a video that will be played for patients.

If you would like to help bring a smile to some deserving patients, click here.