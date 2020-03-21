Children's Healthcare of Atlanta patient tests positive for COVID-19

A patient at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is in isolation, after testing positive for the coronavirus, an official with the health care system confirmed Saturday.

The patient’s identity was not released, due to privacy laws.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, a Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said:

"Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta can confirm that we have a patient currently within our system who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient remains in isolation, and we have consistently used appropriate precautions. Additional details will not be released due to patient privacy laws.



Even before the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the U.S., a dedicated and highly skilled team at Children’s has been planning and preparing for this exact situation. We have implemented policies informed by the CDC, WHO and other authorities that are intended to protect our employees, patients, physicians and visitors. We continue to limit and screen visitors, postpone elective procedures and imaging and have canceled non-urgent clinic visits."

CHOA went on to say, "[a]s the virus continues to spread in the local community and state, we do anticipate additional cases in the weeks ahead".

No additional details about the patient, including their location, where provided.

State health officials expect to see more confirmed cases and deaths as testing continues and the virus spreads within local communities.

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

