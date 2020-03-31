Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories to kids in new weekly series

County legend Dolly Parton has announced a new reading program to help parents and children who need a little bit of happiness while stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every Thursday night at 7 p.m. for the next 10 weeks, Parton will read a children's book from her Imagination Library as part of a new program called "Goodnight With Dolly."

According to a press release, Parton has chose books "for their appropriate content at this moment in time."

Snuggled in bed, Parton, also known as The Book Lady, will welcome viewers and read the story in her own style.

“This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right,” she explained. “I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think."

Books included in the series will include “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long; “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney; “I Am a Rainbow” and “Coat of Many Colors” by Parton herself; “Pass It On” by Sophy Henn; “Stand Tall, Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell; “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen; “Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper; and “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña,

Parton will also be reading her favorite children's book, “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper.

The country music star will be doing the readings every week from her YouTube page, her personal social media sites, and the Dollywood Company.

Parton has been giving gifts to children through her Imagination Library for 25 years. Each month, her foundation gives books to 1.5 million children around the world.