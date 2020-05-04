Atlanta nurse gives back to healthcare workers assisting COVID-19 patients

Food donations for health care workers have been happening rapidly since the COVID-19 pandemic first went into effect.

Although those donations are greatly appreciated, one nurse took a different approach to show her gratitude for those on the frontlines.

Anna Hogan is a nurse at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta but is giving back to those working with COVID-19 patients at Kennestone Hospital.

Right now she's working on an "as needed" basis because her patients aren't at a huge rise of the COVID-19 virus.

Hogan says she wanted to do something to show her fellow healthcare workers that she's thinking of them and truly appreciates what they do.

She's an independent ambassador for "Noonday Collection," a company that designs and sells an inspired collection of jewelry made by artisans around the world.

Hogan wanted to do something special for all of the ER nurses, so she rallied people together to purchase gifts for the nurses.

By doing this she's not only giving them something that'll last a lifetime but is also helping someone in a village across the world.

If you'd like to provide jewelry for healthcare workers at a different facility you can reach Hogan at ahogan820@yahoo.com

Or if you'd like to order individually click here.