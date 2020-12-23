Atlanta nurse 'gift wraps' NICU babies in handmade blankets that look like presents

There's nothing quite like baby's first Christmas. But for babies spending their first Christmas away from home, one nurse at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is making sure they are wrapped in love.

The hospital's tiniest patients got to experience the magic of the season thanks to nurse Susan Mojcik.

Mojcik, who works in the NICU, created festive holiday blankets that look like boxes of presents. The babies were wrapped up, with a bow of course, a reminder to their families of the special gift they truly are.

We have to say, they are pretty adorable!

