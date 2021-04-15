Atlanta news anchor undergoing surgery

article

A prominent Atlanta news anchor will be undergoing surgery on Friday to remove two small masses found on her brain.

Jovita Moore said her doctor discovered the two small masses on her brain during an MRI.

A statement released by Cox Media Group on Thursday reads:

"Jovita Moore is a loved, valued and integral member of the WSB-TV and CMG family. We are honored that she chose to share her story in such an honest way on the very newscast she holds so dear. We are thinking of Jovita, praying for her and will cheer her on every step of the way for a quick recovery. We can’t wait for Jovita to grace the Channel 2 Action News desk again soon."

Moore, a New York native, moved to Atlanta in 1998.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.