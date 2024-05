article

A man was hospitalized after a stranger opened fire on him in an Atlanta neighborhood.

Police said the drive-by shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. on Sunday near Nash Road NW where the victim was walking.

The victim, 43, was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Nash Road NW in Atlanta

So far, police have not yet identified the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.