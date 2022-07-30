Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop

article

Deputies in Monroe County arrested an Atlanta man wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop on Friday.

A Monroe County deputy pulled over after the car drove 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 and saw the driver and passenger allegedly swap seats when they stopped, according to a statement fromhe sheriff's office .

Demorris Sinjuan Marshall was in a car, and the deputy discovered a murder warrant for Marshall's arrest in Atlanta. Authorities arrested Marshall and transported him to Monroe County Jail.

The deputy identified the driver, Jailyn Clark, who was charged with speeding, a window tint violation, and driving without a license.

