Atlanta motorist claims GDOT slow to fix pothole that damaged his car

A metro Atlanta motorist said he hit a car-sized series of potholes on Interstate 85 that caused thousands of dollars in damage to his vehicle.

Allen Nolan, of Sharpsburg, is a maintenance worker for Delta Air Lines and drives I-85 northbound to the airport five times a week, both day and night. On October 9, his dash camera recorded a shocking jolt to his car that drew expletives from Nolan in reaction.

Dash cam moment Allen Nolan says his car hit a giant pothole on I-85

"I wasn’t too happy with my language, but I was pretty upset that that hole has been there for some time," Nolan said.

Nolan said he hit the big pothole on I-85 North at Exit 69A to Old National Highway and that caused thousands of dollars in damage to his BMW.

"We’ve got an alignment issue and some bent rims," he said.

Many people who live on the southside of Atlanta and travel north on I-85 might be familiar with this pothole, which Nolan says has been there for months. Even fellow Delta workers have voiced their complaints since Nolan posted his plight on social media.

A pothole on I-85 damaged a motorist’s car

Nolan said he’s had difficulty reporting the pothole to the Georgia Department of Transportation. He also intends to file a claim for the repairs to his car.

Allen Nolan of Sharpsburg behind the wheel of BMW that he says was damaged by an I-85 pothole

Here’s what FOX 5 learned from GDOT. The best way to report a pothole or any road issue is to call 511. FOX 5 was told the information is relayed to the appropriate district office. And to report personal property damage, call the GDOT District Safety Office at 770-216-3822.

Nolan's month-long effort may have paid off finally. After contacting Mayor Cole Blue of Sharpsburg, who then contacted the state, it appears GDOT has made some repairs to the road. GDOT sent a photo of the repairs to FOX 5.

