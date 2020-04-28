Atlanta Motor Speedway opens parking lot to store hundreds of Enterprise rental cars

article

The site of NASCAR races, Atlanta Motor Speedway has plenty of space, but with events canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, that space has sat unused.

That is until Enterprise Rent-A-Car called for help.

“Obviously with not a lot of air travel happening right now, a lot of people not traveling for business, they needed a place to put cars that weren’t going to be rolling on the road,” said Dustin Bixby, vice president of marketing and promotion for AWS. “We have a giant parking lot and a great place to put them.”

Enterprise has more than a dozen locations in metro Atlanta.

But with rentals down, it was impossible for the company to store the hundreds of cars in their parking lots.

SKYFOX 5 flew over Atlanta Motor Speedway on April 28, 2020 where Enterprise Rent-A-Car has parked hundreds of unused cars during the coronavirus pandemic. (FOX 5)

In a statement sent to FOX 5, Enterprise Holdings said while COVID-19 has impacted its business, rentals are still available for critical transportation.

“They’ve got a need and we were able to help fill that need," Bixby said.

The vehicles will remain there under the watchful eye of security until they are needed again.