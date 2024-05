Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing near an apartment complex in the Lindbergh neighborhood of northeast Atlanta.

Police found the man who had been stabbed near 741 Morosgo Drive NE before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said they detained a possible suspect in the area. They have not released any information yet on a possible motive.

