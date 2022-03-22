Atlanta mobile home community shooting leaves man dead, police say

article

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a gunman in a deadly shooting in a southeast Atlanta mobile home community.

Police said a man died at a hospital after someone shot him on Tuesday morning in the area of Jonesboro Road.

Police went to the scene at about 5:40 a.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound and rushed him to the hospital.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

