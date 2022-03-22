Man shot and killed blocks away from Atlanta City Hall

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Trinity Avenue in Downtown Atlanta.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. on the 200 block of Trinity Avenue just blocks away from Atlanta City Hall.

Officers have set up crime scene tape and have been looking for evidence in a nearby parking lot.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

