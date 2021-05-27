Man shot to death on Atlanta's MLK Jr. Drive

Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

Investigators tell FOX 5 they were called out to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a person shot call.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man in his 30s dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they do have witnesses and security camera footage from the area that they'll be taking a look at to see what led up to the shooting.

According to police, around the same time of the shooting, they also had responded to a person stabbed near the scene.

"What we're looking at preliminary is if it's gonna be related. So we're not sure in what context - if it's going to be self-defense or if it's going to be an actual homicide. That's what we're looking into right now," Atlanta Police Lt. Daniel Genson said.

The identity of both the shooting and stabbing victims have not been released at this time.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

