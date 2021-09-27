Missing 66-year-old man last seen driving on Atlanta road, police say

article

Atlanta police is asking the public for help finding a 66-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Officials say 66-year-old James Creighton was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 21 on the 100 block of Ralph McGill Boulevard.

Creighton was driving a black BMW 328i with the Georgia tag RHN7407.

Police described the missing man as being 6 feet tall with a weight of 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Creighton could be, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

