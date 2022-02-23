12-year-old girl reported missing after leaving Atlanta home, police say

article

Atlanta police need your help finding a critically missing 12-year-old girl who left her home early Wednesday morning.

Officials say 12-year-old Danasia McArthur was last shortly after midnight Wednesday at her home on Mount Zion Road.

The missing girl is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair in dreadlocks.

McArthur was last known to be wearing a white dress, black jacket, and white shoes.

If you have any information that could help officers find Danasia McArthur safely, please call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4260.

