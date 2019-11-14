Atlanta mayor welcomes senior living center

The historic Vine City welcomes a new addition to the community

A senior citizen's independent living center will be home to more than 100 people 55 years old or older.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was among the many in attendance for the ribbon-cutting of the Legacy at Vine City featuring 105 state-of-the-art units.

Developers say the $20-million investment provides affordable housing which helps to improve the quality of life for Vine City residents.