Atlanta mayor says city needs more from Wellstar as Atlanta Medical Center closing looms

Wellstar says they’ll invest $5 million into Southside Medical Center in East Point as the corporation gets set to shut the doors of Atlanta Medical Center.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says a $5 million investment from Wellstar will just not be sufficient to offset the closure of Atlanta Medical Center.

"Five-million is a small gesture. We’re going to need more support to make these communities feel whole and make them feel that they have the healthcare they need," said Mayor Dickens at a town-hall meeting in Buckhead.

Wellstar announced it’ll invest money to expand primary care services at Southside Medical Center’s East Point clinic.

The company is set to close Atlanta Medical Center on November 1. Wellstar says it’s closing the hospital after losing $107 million over a little more than a year.

"We’re going to have to talk to them about doing more," the mayor said. "That really destroys our community and our sense of health and safety."

Wellstar, earlier this year, closed its emergency room and regular hospital beds at its medical center in East Point. The closures left Atlanta with no hospitals south of Interstate 20. Wellstar calls the $5 million deal a "sustainable care solution" that will serve the South Fulton community.

"We’re working with other regional hospital providers and other national folks interested in taking over the AMC campus," said Mayor Dickens.