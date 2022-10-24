Atlanta Medical Center prepares for shutdown during last week of operations

This week marks the last week of operations at Atlanta Medical Center.

Over the summer, Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close the hospital on Nov. 1 - leaving Grady Memorial Hospital as only level one trauma center left in Atlanta.

"For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate AMC with significant losses to provide more time to partner on a creative, long-term, sustainable solution for the hospital's future," said CEO Candice L. Saunders. "After an exhaustive search for a solution that would support the healthcare needs of the community, we are disappointed that a sustainable solution at AMC has not emerged."

WELLSTAR SAYS JOBS OFFERED TO ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER EMPLOYEES AT OTHER LOCATIONS

In the past six years of operating the hospital, Wellstar says they have invested more than $350 million. Officials added that in just the last 12 months, the hospital has lost more than $107 million.

The hospital already shut down its emergency room on Oct. 14 along with several ambulance services.

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center Downtown in Atlanta (FOX 5).

Atlanta Medical Center has reduced the volume of inpatients ahead of the full shutdown

City and state leaders have prepared for the hospital's shutdown since news broke and advocated to keep the facility open.

"While we are disappointed in the manner in which they have made these announcements to the Atlanta community — decisions that greatly impact our community's access to healthcare options and the burdens they create on the existing system — the Administration continues to explore all options to minimize the impact of Wellstar’s short-sighted decisions," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement when Wellstar made the announcement regarding the ER.

Gov. Brian Kemp rolled out a plan to support Grady Hospital during the transition:

"The governor continues to monitor the impact of Wellstar’s planned AMC closure very intently and has allocated $130 million in ARP funds to Grady Hospital so that it is better able to absorb the expected increase in patient levels," a spokesperson said.

The next closest emergency services within two miles of the site are Grady Memorial Hospital and Emory Midtown.