Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 6:06 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Dense Fog Advisory
until WED 11:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to officiate mass Valentine's Day wedding at Piedmont Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Midtown
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Dozens of couples will officially tie the knot together in a ceremony officiated by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The "Mary We" mass wedding ceremony is hosted by Southern Hospitality Event Group. Couples can sign up online and pay $1,000 to participate in the ceremony on Valentine's Day. Couples are also invited to renew their wedding vows.

The ceremony will be at Greystone at Piedmont Park followed by an indoor reception, catered by Dennis Dean Catering. The reception includes dinner, dessert and an open bar. There will also be music until the vent wraps up at 9 p.m.

The package includes a marriage license signed by Dickens, portraits and a wedding gift.

The wedding and reception will happen regardless of the forecast, but details could change if the weather causes "major issues."
 