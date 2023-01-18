Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to officiate mass Valentine's Day wedding at Piedmont Park

Dozens of couples will officially tie the knot together in a ceremony officiated by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The "Mary We" mass wedding ceremony is hosted by Southern Hospitality Event Group. Couples can sign up online and pay $1,000 to participate in the ceremony on Valentine's Day. Couples are also invited to renew their wedding vows.

The ceremony will be at Greystone at Piedmont Park followed by an indoor reception, catered by Dennis Dean Catering. The reception includes dinner, dessert and an open bar. There will also be music until the vent wraps up at 9 p.m.

The package includes a marriage license signed by Dickens, portraits and a wedding gift.

The wedding and reception will happen regardless of the forecast, but details could change if the weather causes "major issues."

