Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' favorite wing spots

Well, we know Atlanta is famous for its wing spots... but which ones are the best?

Mayor Andre Dickens is getting in on the debate.

The mayor stopped by the Baller Alert show recently to discuss many topics and issues.

Towards the end, he was asked to name his top five wing spots.

Dickens, who described himself as a lemon pepper head, listed J.R. Crickets, Wing Stop, ATL Wings, JJ's Fish & Chicken, and American Deli.

Mayor Dickens went on to say he goes to the gym about three to five times a week.

The mayor also discussed important issues like affordable housing, public safety, and youth engagement. You can watch the full interview on Baller Alert's YouTube page.