Atlanta man wanted for stealing mail at Georgia post office, police say

Authorities have a warrant out for the arrest of an Atlanta man accused of stealing mail from a post office.

Officials say 26-year-old Keyon Shakur Ponder is wanted for criminal trespassing, interference with government property and theft by taking.

Now investigators are searching for more people who may have been his victims.

Officials say on May 6, postal employees found two devices inside the blue mail drop boxes at the US Post Office at 100 Thornton Avenue in Dalton.

According to the Dalton Police Department, the devices were designed to catch mail dropped into the boxes.

Later that month, a victim came forward and reported that they believed they checks that they had mailed had been stolen from the drop box that day.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and detectives are searching for Ponder.

If you think you are a victim in the case or have information that could help investigators, call detectives at (706) 278-9085,