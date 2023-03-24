Atlanta man dies after falling off boat into Chattahoochee River in Troup County

article

A 58-year-old Atlanta man has died after being pulled from the Chattahoochee River in Troup County.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call just after 6 a.m. about a possible drown along Roanoke Road near the Chattahoochee River bridge.

Troup County Sheriff’s deputies say a man drowned after falling from a boat into the Chattahoochee River on March 24, 2023. (FOX 5)

Deputies say Reginald Crane fell from his boat into the water. Two others aboard were able to get him back inside and get him to the bank.

The two men began performing CPR as emergency crews were arriving.

Troup County Sheriff’s deputies say a man drowned after falling from a boat into the Chattahoochee River on March 24, 2023. (FOX 5)

Crane was rushed to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, but did not survive.