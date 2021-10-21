Atlanta man charged with murdering 67-year-old woman after altercation

article

Deputies have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 67-year-old woman at her Atlanta home.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 its fugitive unit arrested 33-year-old Atlanta resident Quaveous Antwon Smith at a home on Belvedere Circle in Decatur on Tuesday.

According to the arrest warrant, Smith is charged with the murder of 67-year-old Mary Clark.

Investigators say Smith shot up Clark's home after an altercation between and a member of her family.

Smith is currently in custody at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

