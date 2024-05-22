Atlanta man arrested for Acworth Wendy's armed robbery in Indiana

article

On May 19, the Acworth Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wendy's on 3550 Baker Road. According to initial reports, a masked individual entered the establishment, brandished a weapon, and demanded money from the staff.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect had already fled in a red pickup truck with an undisclosed amount of cash. The Acworth Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division promptly followed leads and utilized FLOCK cameras, uncovering that the vehicle used in the robbery had been reported stolen through the Atlanta Police Department. The truck was later recovered in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly committed another armed robbery while in Jeffersonville. Detectives successfully linked the suspect, identified as Paul Richardson, a 23-year-old male from Atlanta, to the armed robbery in Acworth.

Jeffersonville Police have Richardson in custody, awaiting extradition to Cobb County. Once extradited, Richardson will face multiple charges, including:

Armed Robbery - O.C.G.A. 16-8-41 Aggravated Assault (2 counts) - O.C.G.A. 16-5-20 False Imprisonment (2 counts) - O.C.G.A. 16-5-41

The Acworth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.