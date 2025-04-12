Shooting, carjacking suspect ends up at Magic City in handcuffs

The Brief Atlanta police responded to a shooting at a gas station on Northside Drive NW, where a male victim was found shot in the leg. Police say the shooting suspect then stole his car and fled the scene. The suspect and the stolen car were located shortly after at the Magic City strip club. The suspect attempted to run again, but was arrested by police and taken to the Grady Detention Center.



A man accused of shooting another man at an Atlanta gas station and then stealing his car was caught near the famous Magic City strip club.

What we know:

At around 4:26 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station located at 548 Northside Drive NW.

When they got there, they found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Their initial investigation revealed the man was walking out of the store, returning to his vehicle at the gas pumps when someone opened fire and then stole his car.

According to police, the suspect didn't make it very far. He was caught by police about two miles away at 241 Forsyth Street SW, the address of Magic City.

What we don't know:

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified.

While police say the suspect is being held at Grady Detention with multiple charges pending, they have not specified what those charges could be.