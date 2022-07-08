Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:07 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
3
Heat Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Atlanta-lensed 'Johnson' returns for second season

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Go behind the scenes of 'Johnson's' second season

The record-breaking Bounce TV hit 'Johnson' returns for a second season on Sunday. The show is filmed right here in Atlanta, and Paul Milliken stopped by the set to catch up with its stars.

ATLANTA - The record-breaking Bounce TV hit "Johnson" returns for a second season this Sunday, and cast members say the "stakes are raised" for the show’s quartet of lead characters.

"Johnson" centers on four lifelong friends who share the same last name — Johnson, of course — and the issues they face in their daily lives.

"The idea came from having friends like this in my own life," says star and creator Deji LaRay. "You know, seeing some of my best friends who are going through certain situations that we all experience. And I thought it was important to show us on television. Because I didn't see us represented in the way that I live my life every day. It was an opportunity to take control of our narrative, which hasn't been done with Black men the way that it should."

"Johnson" is filmed here in Atlanta, and immediately gained an audience on Bounce TV, setting viewership records for the network.

Says co-star Thomas Q. Jones, "To have the success out the gate like that, to break some records for the network – Bounce TV – and for people to really resonate with the content is very special and lets us know that we were making the right decisions."

The show’s second season premieres Sunday, July 10 at 8 p.m. on Bounce TV. To hear more from the show’s stars, click the video player in this article.