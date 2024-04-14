Man killed during ex-couple's fight in Atlanta parking lot, police say

article

A man has died as the result of a violent dispute between a "separated couple," according to Atlanta police.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW where a man had been shot multiple times. Police believe the couple was involved in an argument when the victim, who knew them, inserted himself.

The victim was rushed to the Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ 743 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW on April 14, 2024.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. There has been no word on any arrests.

One person was detained and interviewed back at the police station.