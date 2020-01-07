Atlanta Jewish Solidarity Event held in Sandy Springs

Atlanta area residents came together to take a stand against anti-Semitism and hate on Monday evening.

Members of the Jewish community and supporters gathered Monday night in Sandy Springs for the Atlanta Jewish Solidarity Event.

It comes after a string of hate crimes targeting Jews including a stabbing attack at a New York Hanukkah celebration and a deadly shooting at a Kosher market in New Jersey.

Organizers said the event is about showing unity in the face of hate.

The American Jewish Committee also rolled out a National Jewish Pride Initiative encouraging members of the community to publicly identify their faith.