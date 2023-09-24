2 injured, 1 in critical condition after fiery crash shuts down all lanes in one direction on I-285

article

A two-vehicle crash and fire near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW shut down all lanes in one direction on Interstate 285 Sunday evening.

FOX 5 reached out to the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia Department of Transportation for more details on the incident. A spokesperson said the incident happened on the southbound side at Hollowell Parkway, Exit 12.

Atlanta police said two people were injured, one of whom is in critical condition, after one of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire. Both people were rushed to the hospital.

Cars could be seen backed up on the interstate for miles. GDOT said emergency responders reported to the scene.

FOX 5 was able to see visuals of standstill traffic north of the Chattahoochee River, and slow-moving traffic north of Bolton Road NW.

I-285 S N of Bolton Road

For now, it's recommended that motorists find alternate routes for travel. It's not clear how long it may take to clear the roadway.

Atlanta police said they're following up with an investigation.

