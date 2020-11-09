Atlanta icon Mary Mac’s Tea Room reopens to diners

Just in time to celebrate its 75th anniversary, Atlanta icon Mary Mac’s Tea Room is once again welcoming visitors into its legendary dining room.

Even though the restaurant’s got a new owner and several new safety measures in place due to the ongoing pandemic, the Mary Mac’s team says its legendary Southern charm is still intact.

After closing down in March due to the pandemic, Mary Mac’s Tea Room began offering curbside pickup early this month and is now back to full dining room service. The restaurant was first opened in 1945 by Mary MacKenzie as one of more than a dozen tearooms in Atlanta. Not only is Mary Mac’s the only one of those tearooms still in operation, it’s also grown into one of the largest restaurants in Atlanta.

And now…about that food! Mary Mac’s Tea Room is famous for its meat-and-three menu, featuring fried chicken, barbecued ribs, meatloaf with tomato sauce, country-fried steak, mac and cheese, and collard greens with cracklin’ cornbread.

The restaurant’s new owners say they knew not to mess with a good thing – especially since that menu has pleased famous fans from James Brown and Beyonce to Congressman John Lewis and President Jimmy Carter.

Mary Mac’s Team Room is located at 224 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in Atlanta; to check out the menu or to place bulk holiday orders, click here. And click the video player in this article to see our morning with the Mary Mac’s team, celebrating 75 years of a true Atlanta mainstay.

