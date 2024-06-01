Man killed in Atlanta hit-and-run on I-75/85, police say

One man has died as a result of a fatal hit-and-run on I-75/85 Northbound Expressway.

It happened before 1 a.m. on May 27.

Police said the 27-year-old driver of a Kia Optima was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban. The Suburban was sit at the scene when police got there, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through a preliminary investigation, officers determined the Suburban was traveling northbound on I-75 when they cut across the gore area at the I-75/85 Northbound Expressway split, and struck the rear end of the Optima which was parked on the shoulder.

The victim has not yet been identified.