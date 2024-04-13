Child shoots self with grandma's gun, police say

article

Atlanta police are investigating what appeared to be an accidental shooting. A 9-year-old was rushed to the hospital after reportedly finding an unsecured gun at home.

Police were called to Hutchens Road SE. on Saturday at around 7:10 p.m.

Investigators learned the child found the gun in a drawer. While playing with it, he accidentally fired it, hitting himself in the hand.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hutchens Road SE in Atlanta on April 13, 2024.

The gun belonged to the boy's grandmother, Miuana Fair, who was preparing food at the time of the incident.

Fair was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.

She's being held at the Fulton County Jail.