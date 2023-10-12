Atlanta Humane Society helps rescue 150 dogs, cats from SE Georgia home

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The Atlanta Humane Society says their Animal Protection Unit traveled to a property in southeast Georgia on Wednesday where nearly 150 dogs and cats were living.

The organization says there were many Chihuahua mixes, medium breed dogs, and cats living outside in pens in their own filth, living in kennels under a carport, and roaming freely inside a house.

Many of the animals have mange and small wounds on their bodies. Many of them also have fleas.

The team is now on their way back to Atlanta with 29 of the dogs and the rest of the animals were divided among other welfare organizations.

The Humane Society says it is running an adoption special at their shelter right now in order to make room for the new rescues. There are zero adoption fees for all adult dogs and cats right now through Sunday.