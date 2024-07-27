Fire breaks out at luxury apartments behind Atlanta Chick-fil-A

A fire erupted in Atlanta behind a Chick-fil-A on Howell Mill Road Saturday evening. Atlanta Fire and Rescue reported to the scene.

The fire crew pulled into the drive-thru of the fast food restaurant and began to work on the fire behind it at the Bell Collier Village Apartments, a luxury complex located at 1950 Howell Mill Road NW.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department works to put out a fire on Howell Mill Road NW on July 27, 2024.

