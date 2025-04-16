Atlanta Housing gives update during open house

The Brief Atlanta Housing hosted its first State of Atlanta Housing Open House. CEO Terri Lee said 18% of the city’s rental units are supported by Atlanta Housing. Attendees toured key affordable housing sites and future developments.



Atlanta Housing hosted its first State of Atlanta Housing Open House, offering residents and stakeholders a detailed update on the city's affordable housing efforts.

Terri Lee, president and CEO of Atlanta Housing, led the event and shared progress on current initiatives while outlining plans for future developments. Attendees learned about the agency’s ongoing role in addressing housing needs and the historic impact of its efforts on the city's infrastructure.

"The equivalent of 18 percent of all rental units in this city are supported by Atlanta Housing units," Lee said. "Our housing strengthens the city's economy, our schools, our healthcare systems, and public safety."

In addition to presentations from city leaders, participants joined a guided tour of key properties. The tour included a look at historic redevelopments and future project sites that are shaping the landscape of affordable housing in Atlanta.