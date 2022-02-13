Metro Atlanta home to some of the nation's worst bottlenecks, study finds
Metro Atlanta residents know what to expect when it comes to highway traffic.
That's been quantified in a study from the American Transportation Research Institute.
GPS information from 1 million truck drivers shows where some of the "top bottlenecks" in the country are found.
Spaghetti Junction came in at No. 4 overall, followed by Interstate 20 west at the West Wall on Interstate 285.
A stretch of Interstate 75 in McDonough landed at No. 12 on the list.
The Cobb Cloverleaf landed at No. 14.
Metro Atlanta had nine of the top 100 truck bottlenecks:
- No. 18: I-285 at SR 400 in Fulton County
- No. 21: I-20 at I-285 East in DeKalb County
- No. 45: I-20 at I-75/I-85 in Atlanta
- No. 52: I-75 at I-675 in Henry County
- No. 62: I-75/I-85 Downtown Connector in Atlanta
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement