Metro Atlanta home to some of the nation's worst bottlenecks, study finds

Metro Atlanta residents know what to expect when it comes to highway traffic.

That's been quantified in a study from the American Transportation Research Institute.

GPS information from 1 million truck drivers shows where some of the "top bottlenecks" in the country are found.

Spaghetti Junction came in at No. 4 overall, followed by Interstate 20 west at the West Wall on Interstate 285.

A stretch of Interstate 75 in McDonough landed at No. 12 on the list.

The Cobb Cloverleaf landed at No. 14.

Metro Atlanta had nine of the top 100 truck bottlenecks:

No. 18: I-285 at SR 400 in Fulton County

No. 21: I-20 at I-285 East in DeKalb County

No. 45: I-20 at I-75/I-85 in Atlanta

No. 52: I-75 at I-675 in Henry County

No. 62: I-75/I-85 Downtown Connector in Atlanta

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement



