Atlanta high-rise fire leaves 7 with smoke inhalation, dozens without a place to stay

Atlanta firefighters were in the right place at the right time to help prevent the spread of a fire through a 20-story building located along Piedmont Avenue in Downtown Atlanta.

Around 6:15 p.m., the fire crew of a fire engine came across the blaze on the first floor of The Landmark condos, located at 215 Piedmont Avenue NE.

"They just happened to be riding down the street and rolled up on it, and requested help," said Atlanta Fire Assistant Chief Gary Robb.

Landmark Condominium fire on Piedmont Avenue on Jan. 17, 2024.

Robb said no one had time to call 911 before a full alarm was struck and then a second.

Firefighters were able to enter the area where the fire was contained. The first floor houses several businesses.

The blaze was extinguished within a matter of minutes, but not before seven people suffered minor smoke inhalation. One had to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Chevette McPhee, who was staying at one of the apartments through Airbnb, says she has never seen so many fire trucks.

"We pulled up, it was all hell breaking loose," said McPhee. "People were being evacuated from the building. They were running out. The flames were all over the place. The lobby was filled with smoke. It was horrible."

McPhee, who was visiting from the Turks and Caicos Islands, were just some of the many people renting apartments at the condos. She said she is lucky they were not actually at the building at the time.

"Thank God we weren’t in the building," said McPhee. "It was really, really scary."

Fire crews had those on the fourth floor and above shelter-in-place until the fire was out.

About 50 people were eventually evacuated and sheltered aboard a MARTA bus to keep warm.

Assistant Chief Robb says he is not sure anyone will be let back inside the building and that the power has been cut. There was smoke damage reported on the first and second floors.

The Red Cross is reportedly assisting those who may need temporary shelter, clothing, and other items.

A fire investigator is trying to determine the cause and manner of the blaze.

