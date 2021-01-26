Atlanta Hawks welcome back some fans for Unity Night

article

Fans will be present as the Atlanta Hawks take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Hawks will allow season ticket holders to return to State Farm Arena starting for Unity Night game on Jan. 26. The venue is set to open with an approximate eight-percent capacity (approximately 1,300 tickets),wich will also highlight the work of Emory Healthcare’s more-than 1,000 frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On this special night, we look forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Members to the game as we celebrate our partners at Emory Healthcare. During this COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at Emory Healthcare has risen to the occasion in caring for patients and continuing to improve the lives and provide hope for the Atlanta community," said Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. "We are employing elevated health and safety protocols as well as leveraging the vast industry expertise of Emory Healthcare so that we are ready for a gradual and safe return of fans to our home games."

Tickets for games from Jan. 26 through Feb. 24 will go on sale at a later date at Hawks.com and Ticketmaster.com. The Hawks say they will gradually increase the attendance of fans at home games throughout the season pending adequate conditions.

Visit Hawks.com/schedule for more information.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.