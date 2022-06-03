'A New Star was Born': Trae Young welcomes birth of son

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has a new position: Dad.

The Hawks point guard announced the birth of his son, Tydus Reign Young, on Instagram Friday.

"On June 2nd, 2022. A New Star was Born. Tydus Reign Young," the post reads. "#NewMotivation."

Both proud parents were featured in the post. The Atlanta Hawks and others offered their congratulations.

Young was selected to the All-NBA team for the first time in his career, joining the likes of LeBron James, Chris Paul, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Pascal Siakam. He was the first Hawks player to be named to an All-NBA team since the 2010-11 season, when Al Horford was picked for the third team.

This past season, the 23-year-old became only the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists - with an average of 28.4 points and 9.7 assists in the regular season.