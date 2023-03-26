Atlanta Hawks, Papa Johns host EmpowerHer event at State Farm Arena

The Atlanta Hawks hosted an interactive workshop for young women on Saturday as part of Women's History Month.

The EmpowerHer event at State Farm Arena focused on leadership development for young women between the ages of 17 and 24.

The panel featured Hawks and Papa Johns team members including Jenn Garner (Senior Director, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Papa Johns), Fred Ravenell (Vice President of Guest Services Operations at the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena), Kim Rometo (Chief Information and Technology Officer at the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena) and Erika Shaw (Senior Manager of Premium Activation and Membership Services at the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena). Moderated by LaTonya DeBruce (Manager of Recruiting and Workforce Development at the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena), the panel explored the characteristics of an effective leader and highlighted areas of opportunities for various leadership personalities.

"We are proud to partner with Papa Johns, who share our commitment to having empowering conversations that build up the future leaders of Atlanta," said Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Kim Rometo. "Today’s event is meant to bring young women together and inspire them through stories and tools from established leaders so they can visualize what future success looks like for them."

The workshop was part of the Hawks and Papa Johns’ ‘Business of Basketball’ events, which are focused on youth leadership development for local high school and college students. Earlier this month, the organizations hosted an interactive workshop entitled, ‘No Cap: Authenticity in Leadership,’ which highlighted the importance of inclusive leadership and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion in school, work and life.

In February 2022, the Hawks announced a multi-year exclusive partnership with Papa Johns to become the team’s official pizza partner.