Hawks special bobblehead night honors Trae Young, Marvel's Black Panther

Wakanda is coming to Atlanta. State Farm Arena to be more specific. The Atlanta Hawks and Marvel Entertainment are teaming up for a special ticket package inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther.

The ticket package includes a custom bobblehead giveaway Hawks star guard Trae Young saluting Wakanda and donning the iconic features inspired by the Black Panther suit, initially brought to the big screen by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Young, a huge fan of Boseman, wrote a heartfelt message following the actor’s passing in August 2020.

"Just met you for the first time at all star… never stopped having this smile on your face…" Young tweeted, sharing a photo of Boseman smiling.

While this promotion does not specifically honor Boseman, it does highlight the franchise he inaugurated.

"We are excited for this special collaboration with Marvel Entertainment," said Hawks Vice President of Marketing Narcis Alikhani. "This bobblehead celebrates Black Panther and our very own Trae Young in a very unique way."

The bobbleheads are based on availability.

In addition, fans will get a $10 food-and-beverage credit.

The Marvel night is 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 against the Washington Wizards.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" began streaming this month on Disney+.

For more information visit Hawks.com/promotions.