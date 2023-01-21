Hawks fan makes half-court shot at State Farm Arena for $10K

A fan of the Atlanta Hawks is waking up a winner after he made an impressive shot Friday night.

During the Hawks' game against the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena, Antwuan Murphy hit the big Harrah's Cherokee Casinos Jackpot Shot.

After saying that he's made a shot like it before, Murphy showed the crowd that he wasn't lying by sinking the half-court shot and coming out $10,000 richer.

Murphy says he's going to save the money and make some investments.\

This is the second time a Hawks fan has made the shot this season. The previous time was on Nov. 23 in a game against the Kings.

The Hawks came out of last night winners too by beating the Knicks 139 to 124.