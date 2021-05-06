Atlanta Hawks unveil new Gaming House inside State Farm Arena

article

The Atlanta Hawks have created a new "Gaming House" for its official NBA 2K League team for the upcoming season.

Thursday, the Hawks announced the creation of the specially designed Gaming House that the Hawks Talon Gaming will use for team practices and remote competitions.

The space, located on the fifth floor of State Farm Area, totals over 4,000 square feet and has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook downtown Atlanta.

"We are thrilled to continue investing in Hawks Talon by creating this new space for them inside of State Farm Arena," said Hawks' Vice President of G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. "We are grateful for the collaboration between our creative team and building operations team who worked diligently to get the Gaming House completed in time for the upcoming season."

The Gaming House features six PlayStation 5s and six gaming stations with special chairs designed for posture and comfort. The space also has streaming stations, two 75-inch TVs for film study, and a ping-pong table.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better space for our team this year," said Hawks Talon Gaming Team Manager and Head Coach Wesley Acuff. "While we do our competitions on the virtual court with the best of the best, it is important we put ourselves in a place that optimizes our performance for both practices and remote competition."

